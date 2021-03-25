Diesel Fuel Injection Systems 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The fuel injection system lies at the very heart of the diesel engine. By pressurizing and injecting the fuel, the system forces it into air that has been compressed to high pressure in the combustion chamber.
Scope of the Report:
United States will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Diesel Fuel Injection Systems. United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of 836 million USD in 2016 and will be 833 million USD in 2022.
Due to the stricter emission policies, High Press Common Rail Injection System is the more and more popular due to the sufficient burning. The consumption market share of Common Rail Injection System is about 20.35% in 2016 and the figure is expected to be higher in the next several years.
The worldwide market for Diesel Fuel Injection Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million US$ in 2024, from 7950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Diesel Fuel Injection Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Bosch
Denso
Delphi
Continental
Weifu Group
Woodward
Shandong Kangda
Stanadyne
PurePower Technologies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System
Common Rail Injection System
Other Injection System
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Construction & Agriculture Machinery
Other Industry
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Pump-Line-Nozzle Injection System
1.2.2 Common Rail Injection System
1.2.3 Other Injection System
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Construction & Agriculture Machinery
1.3.3 Other Industry
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Bosch
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Bosch Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.2 Denso
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Denso Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.3 Delphi
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Delphi Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.4 Continental
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Continental Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
2.5 Weifu Group
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 Weifu Group Diesel Fuel Injection Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
Continued…….
