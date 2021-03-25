Doughnuts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Doughnuts Industry

This report studies the global Doughnuts market status and forecast, categorizes the global Doughnuts market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

A doughnut or donut is a type of fried dough confectionery or dessert food. The doughnut is popular in many countries and prepared in various forms as a sweet snack that can be homemade or purchased in bakeries, supermarkets, food stalls, and franchised specialty vendors.

Doughnuts are usually deep fried from a flour dough, and typically either ring-shaped or a number of shapes without a hole, and often filled, but can also be ball-shaped (the “hole”). Other types of batters can also be used, and various toppings and flavorings are used for different types, such as sugar, chocolate, or maple glazing. Doughnuts may also include water, leavening, eggs, milk, sugar, oil, shortening, and natural or artificial flavors.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Japan, Korea, Australia and Taiwan, sales in Southeast Asia, China Mainland and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Japan holds the largest market share, with about 924.13 Million USD sales revenue, followed by China (Taiwan included), with about 21.44% market share in 2017.

Mister Donut, Dunkin’ Brands and Donut King are the top3 players in APAC market, with about 10.97%, 5.91% and 4.78% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Doughnuts market include Krispy Kreme Doughnuts J.CO Donuts, Mad Over Donuts, Doughnut Time, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Go Nuts Donuts etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The global Doughnuts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dunkin’ Brands

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Mister Donut

J.CO Donuts

Mad Over Donuts

Doughnut Time

McDonald’s

Starbucks

Donut King

Go Nuts Donuts

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Cake Style

Yeast Style

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Service

Retail

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Doughnuts sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Doughnuts manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Doughnuts are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Doughnuts Manufacturers

Doughnuts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Doughnuts Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Doughnuts market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

