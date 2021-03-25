Encephalomyelitis Market 2019 Global Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Regional Forecast 2023

Encephalomyelitis is brain or spinal cord inflammation caused due to virus, infections, and other foreign particles. The patient suffering from autoimmune diseases and AIDS are more prone to the diseases. A wide range of drugs are available for the treatment of this disease, however no precise treatment is available to cure the disease. Increasing prevalence of encephalomyelitis and autoimmune diseases has boosted the growth of the market. According to the WHO, 4.3 million people across the globe are affected by this disease. Additionally, changing lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, increasing need for better treatment has driven the global market. Moreover, increasing government support along with the per capita income have fuelled the market growth. However, limited and high cost of treatment options may retard the growth of the market over the assessment period.

The global encephalomyelitis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~8.1 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentations

The global encephalomyelitis market is segmented on the basis of types, treatment and end users.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into drug treatment, plasmapheresis, surgery, and others. Drug therapy is further segmented into antiviral medications, antibiotics, steroids, sedatives, NSAIDs, mood stabilizers, and others.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, encephalomyelitis disseminata, antiMOG associated encephalomyelitis, equine encephalomyelitis, AIDS related encephalomyelitis and others.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas command a major share of the market owing to the large patient population, growing prevalence of encephalomyelitis & autoimmune diseases, and strong government support for research & development. According to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, approximately 50 million people in the U.S. were reported to be suffering from autoimmune diseases in 2014.

Europe accounts for the second largest market across the globe, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Strong government support, availability of funds for research and high healthcare expenditure drives the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. China, and India are the key contributors to the market growth due to presence of huge population base, increasing prevalence of AIDS and autoimmune diseases, rapidly growing economy, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Additionally, increasing government support, and presence of huge opportunity have fuelled the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic condition in African region. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market owing to the well-developed economy and high healthcare spending.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Sanofi (France), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (U.S.), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Immunomedics (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (U.S.).

