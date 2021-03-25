Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025
Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software is a new type of endpoint security software to detect, investigate, and remove any malicious software that penetrates a network’s devices.
In 2017, the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
FireEye
Carbon Black
Guidance
Cybereason
Symantec
RSA
Webroot
McAfee
Sophos
VIPRE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
