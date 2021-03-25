Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

A family entertainment center (or centre), often abbreviated FEC in the entertainment industry (also known as an indoor amusement park or indoor theme park), is a small amusement park marketed towards families with small children to teenagers, and often entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. They usually cater to “sub-regional markets of larger metropolitan areas.” FECs are generally small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park, and not usually major tourist attractions, but sustained by an area customer base. Many are locally owned and operated, although there are a number of chains and franchises in the field. FECs are sometimes called family amusement centers, play zones, family fun centers, or simply fun centers. Some non-traditional FECs, called urban entertainment centers (UECs), with more customized and branded attractions and retail outlets, are associated with major entertainment companies and may be tourist destinations. Others, sometimes operated by Non-Profit organizations as Children’s Museums or Science Centers, tend to be geared toward edutainment experiences rather than simply amusement. FECs may also be adjuncts to full-scale amusement parks.

Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment are mainly classified into the following types: Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment and Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment. Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment is the most popular type which took up about 57.14 % of the total in 2018 in Europe.

PlayCore, Landscape Structures, Kompan A/S, Playpower, ELI Play, QUALI-CITE, ABC-TEAM, Wicksteed Leisure Limited, Lappset Group, Playdale, Van Egdom, Tigerplay, Streetscape, RODECO, SPI Global Play, etc. are the key suppliers in the European Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market. Top 5 took up more than 35% of the European market in 2018.

In 2018, the global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment market size was 399.9 million US$ and it is expected to reach 754.8 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

PlayCore

Landscape Structures

Kompan A/S

Playpower

ELI Play

QUALI-CITE

ABC-TEAM

Wicksteed Leisure Limited

Lappset Group

Playdale

Van Egdom

Tigerplay

Streetscape

RODECO

SPI Global Play

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Children’s Entertainment Center (CEC) Equipment

Adult Entertainment Center (AEC) Equipment

Market segment by Application, split into

Multi-attraction Indoor Centers

Outdoor Fun Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Family Entertainment Center (FEC) Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

