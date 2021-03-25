Farm Management Software Industry: Segmentation by Application, Types, Regions, Deployment, Service Providers, Trends, Drivers, Limitations, Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Farm Market to reach 14.14% by 2023 and Forecast 2014-2023

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis.

The Farm Management Software market was worth USD 0.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.19 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 14.14%. As the world population is increasing continuously the demand for food is also rising. Hence an efficient way for farming and its management has to developed and used in order to fulfill the demands. Factors such as government initiatives to adopt modern farming techniques and management and rising focus on management of livestock are predicted to propel the market growth further.

Type Outlook & Trend Analysis

Based on type, the market is segmented Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Fish Farming, and Smart Greenhouse Farming. Precision farming holds the major share of the market at a value of USD XX and is estimated to dominate the market through the forecast period. Increasing number of diary farms and demand for reviewing the health and welfare of livestock are the major factors giving rise to livestock farming segment. Smart Greenhouse Farming includes growing plants in a very controlled environment. Due to rising urban population the Smart Greenhouse Segment will continue to grow during the forecast.

Deployment Mode Outlook & Trend Analysis

The Deployment Mode based segmentation of Farm Management software is divided into web-based and cloud-based. In comparison with web based mode of deployment the cloud based mode does not require the farmer to buy a server for functioning of the farm. All the data needed for farming such as irrigation, pest usage, seed usage, etc. is collected with help of sensors and transferred to the server where the user can manage the data and integrate system with a solution from an administrator console.

Service Provider Outlook & Trend Analysis

Based on service the fragmentation are as follows System Integration & Consulting, Maintenance & Support, Assisted Professional Services, and Managed Services. The managed services dominates the market in terms of shares and is expected to continue throughout the forecast. The managed services are further segmented as data services, farm operation services, and analytics services. The assisted professional services are also further divided into climate information services and supply chain management services.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

According to the region, the Farm Management Software Market is segmented as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow lucratively with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Japan and China are the dominant countries in the region which are making hefty investments in the R&D sections of farm management software. North America owing to government subsidies is expected to grow its farm management software market during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in market are Deere & Company, Trimble, AG Leader Technology, SST Development Group, AgJunction, and Raven Industries. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Farm Management Software Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse Farming

By Deployment Mode:

Web-based

Cloud-based

By Service Provider:

System Integration & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

Assisted Professional Services

Managed Services

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

