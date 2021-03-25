Future of Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Along with Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights and Regional Forecast to 2023

Global Airport Passenger Screening System Market Report by Type (Metal Detectors, Explosive Trace Detectors, Magneto Static Detectors, Full Body Scanners, and Advanced Imaging Technologies), by Airport Type (International Airport and Domestic Airport) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Scenario

Global Airport Passenger Screening Systems Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Due to increasing measures on airport and airline safety, . With the increased air traffic, advanced airport passenger screening systems are being utilized at airport security checkpoints.

The global air passenger traffic is growing at a rapid pace, propelled by the increasing demand for air travel from emerging nations in APAC, the Middle East, and South America. Significant resources (such as passenger screening systems) are needed to accommodate the growth in air traffic without impacting the operational efficiency of an airport. Moreover, along with evolving security threats, airports worldwide now implement technology and procedures to screen passengers for explosives and non-metallic weapons.

The acceptance of full-body scanners has grown in many of the countries outside the U.S. Furthermore, more advanced passenger screening technologies are being developed, which provide enhanced detection capability of metallic and non-metallic threats. For example, the terahertz-based passenger screening system can detect some explosives that are not visible in the millimeter range.

As a result, it is expected that the airport passenger screening system market would grow at a CAGR of approximately 5%, during 2017-2023.

Key Players

Billions of passengers travel by air each year, which involves different airlines and airports at various origins and destinations worldwide. Air travel has always been the target for terror attacks and hence, require strict airport security procedures. To tackle possible security concerns, governments and airport authorities worldwide have strengthened airport security systems. For example, in the U.S., following the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001, the TSA created a strict security mandate for airport passenger screening. More importance is given to advanced airport passenger screening systems that provide high security, along with increased operational efficiency. Thus, advanced passenger screening systems are being installed at airport security screening checkpoints worldwide, to address the challenges of detecting concealed explosives and non-metallic weapons, which cannot be detected using traditional metallic detectors.

Major players of the global airport passenger screening system market are –

CEIA (U.S.)

L-3 Communications Security & Detection Systems (U.S.)

RapiScan Systems (U.S.)

Smiths Detection (U.K)

American Science and Engineering (U.S.)

Analogic (U.S.)

AUTOCLEAR (U.S.)

Nuctech (China)

Optosecurity (Canada)

Kromek Group plc (U.K)

Regional Analysis

Consequently, full-body scanners have been installed in major airports across the country.

Similarly, the German government ordered more than 100 full-body scanners to be installed in their domestic

It is expected that APAC will lead the world in air traffic by 2032, overtaking North America and Europe. Asia currently accounts for about 27% of the global air traffic. It is estimated that almost 50% of the global traffic in the next 15 years will come from APAC. APAC has witnessed one of the highest growth rates in the global aviation industry and is expected to drive the industry for the next two decades, as demands saturate in mature markets, such as Europe and North America. With more than four billion people in the APAC region, it is the home to 60% of the global population. With the growth in GDP and purchasing power in the region, mainly fueled by emerging nations such as China and India, there is increased demand for air travel. In addition, APAC has seen a rapid expansion of airport terminals and new airport construction projects.

Scope of Report

This research report provides detailed insights, into various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Airport Passenger Screening Systems market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economical and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides views over the historic market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

