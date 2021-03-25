Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market Information By Connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and Cellular), By Application (Telematics, Infotainment and Communication), By Vehicle Type (Private Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Light duty vehicles and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV)) and Region – Forecast 2017-2023.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18851

Market Synopsis of Bluetooth in Automotive Market

The use of Bluetooth technology is rapidly increasing in the automotive industry. Bluetooth offers automobile manufacturers with a cost effective and versatile form of wireless connectivity. Bluetooth provides a short range wireless interface that helps other Bluetooth enabled devices to connect to each other and establish a network. Automotive Bluetooth enables features such as hands-free calling system, in-car infotainment and is now included as a standard equipment on millions of new cars and commercial vehicles.

Bluetooth in automotive market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for smartphone feature in cars and the ability to carry out vehicle diagnostics. Furthermore, Bluetooth in automotive acts as a bridge between the automotive and the telecommunication industry. However, the coverage and range limitation of Bluetooth coupled with its slow data transfer is a major restraint in the market. Poor security offered by Bluetooth technology also acts as a hindrance to the wide spread implementation of Bluetooth.

The global bluetooth in automotive market has witnessed a remarkable growth over the past few years. This market was valued at USD 13,800.0 Million in 2016 and is poised to reach USD 1, 09,979.0 Million by 2023 with a CAGR of 34.65%. Bluetooth in automotive market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand for smartphone feature in cars and the ability to carry out vehicle diagnostics. Furthermore, Bluetooth in automotive acts as a bridge between the automotive and the telecommunication industry. However, the coverage and range limitation of Bluetooth coupled with its slow data transfer is a major restraint in the market. Poor security offered by Bluetooth technology also acts as a hindrance to the wide spread implementation of Bluetooth.

GLOBAL BLUETOOTH IN AUTOMOTIVE MARKET SEGMENTATION

The market has been analyzed based on the three segments: Connectivity, Application, Vehicle Type and regions such as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. On the basis of it is segmented into connectivity, it includes bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular. Bluetooth accounted for the largest market share of 76.90% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10,612.2 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.74% during the forecast period. On the basis of application it is segmented into telematics, infotainment and communication. The global bluetooth in automotive market segmented by communication has augmented the largest market in terms of value. By vehicle type it is segmented into private cars, commercial vehicles, light duty vehicles and heavy goods vehicles. Private Cars accounted for the largest market share of 67.60% in 2016, with a market value of USD 9,328.8 million and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.61% during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the major revenue generator as well as consumer of bluetooth in automotive market. Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific has accounted the market share of 43.1% in 2016 with the market value of USD 5,947.8 million in 2016. The major factor that has propelled the APAC growth is vast number of vehicles in China and India, growing number of domestic as well as global players and emerging economies. The market in the developing countries is largely driven by economic growth and ongoing industrialization, which is likely to raise the production of motor vehicles and other manufacturing output, considerably. On the one hand, Europe and the U.S. will post strong growth.

Key Players

The major player operating in the market of global bluetooth in automotive are Nordic Semiconductor, Texas instruments, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Broadcom Corporation, MediaTek Inc, Pioneer Corporation, Fihonest Communication Co., Ltd, Hosiden Corporation, Silicon Laboratories, IVT Corporation and others.

The report for Global Bluetooth in Automotive Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=18851

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]