Global Consumer Electronic Biometrics Market: Industry Segmentation, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations and Forecast to 2023

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Consumer Electronic Biometrics market for 2018-2023. Biometric systems confirm a person’s identity by extracting and comparing patterns in their physical characteristics against computer records of those patterns. The key factor contributing to the consumer electronic biometrics market is the increasing application of biometrics.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Consumer Electronic Biometrics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Consumer Electronic Biometrics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Capacitive Sensors

Optical Sensors

Thermal Sensors

Ultrasound Sensors

Segmentation by application:

Voice Scan

Facial Scan

Hand Scan

Finger Scan

Iris Scan

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

IDEX

Infineon Technologies

3M

CrossMatch Technologies

Suprema

NEC

Safran

ZKTeco

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

– To study and analyze the global Consumer Electronic Biometrics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

– To understand the structure of Consumer Electronic Biometrics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Electronic Biometrics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Consumer Electronic Biometrics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the size of Consumer Electronic Biometrics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.