Global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services Market: Industry to reach CAGR of 6.8% by 2023, Technology, Drivers, Scope, Size, Share, Segmentation by Product, Application, Region, Competitive Landscape, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023

Press Release

In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market for 2018-2023. Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services support services, knowledge and expertise to drive improvements and efficiencies for clients. Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services can provide remote and virtual desktop support across multiple engagements. Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services will register a 6.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 15300 million by 2023, from US$ 10300 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

  • Segmentation by product type:
    Change and Configuration Management
    Patch Management
    Remote Support
    Asset Management
  • Segmentation by application:

IT
Financial Industry
Manufacturing

  • We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
    Americas
    United States
    Canada
    Mexico
    Brazil
    APAC
    China
    Japan
    Korea
    Southeast Asia
    India
    Australia
    Europe
    Germany
    France
    UK
    Italy
    Russia
    Spain
    Middle East & Africa
    Egypt
    South Africa
    Israel
    Turkey
    GCC Countries

  • The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
    HP
    IBM Corporation
    LANDesk
    Microsoft
    Novell
    Altiris
    BMC
    CA Technologies

    In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

  • Research objectives
    – To study and analyze the global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
    – To understand the structure of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
    – Focuses on the key global Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
    – To analyze the Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
    – To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
    – To project the size of Desktop Management and Helpdesk Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
    – To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
    – To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

