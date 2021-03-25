Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market: By Type of Disorder, Regional Segmentation, Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market to reach USD 8460.3 million by 2025.

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market valued approximately USD 4680 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The growth of this market primarily driven by the ever-growing pool of geriatric population with diabetes. The rise in availability of suitable treatment options and the growing awareness on PDN catalyzes the demand for PDN drugs. With only four drugs currently approved for the management of PDN (Lyrica, Cymbalta, Nucynta and Qutenza), there arises a huge opportunity for new and emerging market players with potential pipeline portfolio. Of the marketed products analyzed, Lyrica accounted for a maximum market share in 2017 and will continue similar trend through 2026.

The recent approval of Lyrica’s control release formulation in October 2017 further augments its market growth. The PDN drugs market observes a presence of strong pipeline portfolio, which would facilitate the overall growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Varoomed Co. Ltd.’s VM202 currently in phase III is the only gene therapy developed with disease modifying properties. However, the higher pricing of gene therapy could hamper the growth of VM202 in future.

With diabetes being a global concern, PDN drugs market comprises a worldwide outreach. In 2017, North America dominated the market and expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Availability of approved drugs and the presence of extensive diabetic patient pool contributed to the overall market growth. Asia Pacific exhibited fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of PDN and the rise in healthcare expenditure.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Disorder:

Peripheral Neuropathy

Autonomic Neuropathy

Proximal Neuropathy

Focal Neuropathy

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Pfizer, Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH., NeuroMetrix, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Lupin Limited, Depomed, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market in Market Study:

