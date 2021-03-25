Global Drug Discovery Services Market: Industry Size, Scope, Share, Key Drivers, Emerging Players, Major Research Regions, Segmentation, Types, Applications, Technology, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations and Forecast to 2022

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Drug Discovery Services industry has also

suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years,

Drug Discovery Services market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 11.27% from

5510 million $ in 2014 to 7590 million $ in 2017, analysts believe that in the next few

years, Drug Discovery Services market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The

market size of the Drug Discovery Services will reach 13100 million $.

This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit, interview

record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors

better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional

development status, including market size.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc.

cover different segment market size. Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is

very important for the Major Players.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Major Player Detail

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) (US)

Charles River Laboratories International (US)

Evotec (Germany), Domainex (UK)

GenScript (US)

Covance (US)

Selcia Limited (UK)

Viva Biotech (China)

WuXi AppTec (China)

SRI International (US)

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC (PPD) (US)

GVK Biosciences (India)

Jubilant Biosys (India)

GE Healthcare (US)

Merck (Germany)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Piramal Enterprises (India)

Advinus Therapeutics (India)

Promega Corporation (US)

Syngene International Ltd. (India)

Aurigene (India)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Ubiquigent (UK)

ChemBridge Corporation (US)

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

—Product Type Segmentation

Medicinal Chemistry

Biology Services

Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK)—Industry Segmentation

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Section 7: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022)

Section 8: 300 USD—— Type Detail

Section 9: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 10: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 11: 500 USD——Conclusion