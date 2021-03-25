Global Electronic Data Capture Software Market: Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations, Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2023

An electronic data capture (EDC) system is a computerized system designed for the collection of clinical data in electronic format for use mainly in human clinical trials. EDC replaces the traditional paper-based data collection methodology to streamline data collection and expedite the time to market for drugs and medical devices. EDC solutions are widely adopted by pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO). According to this study, over the next five years the Electronic Data Capture Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Request for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-120506

In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Electronic Data Capture Software business, shared in Chapter 3. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Electronic Data Capture Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Electronic Data Capture Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Cloud-Based Web-Based Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Others

Enquire before Buying the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-120506/

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Americas United States Canada Mexico Brazil APAC China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Europe Germany France UK Italy Russia Spain Middle East & Africa Egypt South Africa Israel Turkey GCC Countries The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Pharma Consulting Group (PCG Solutions)

Dacima Software

OpenClinica LLC

Glorant LLC (Octalsoft)

Fortress Medical Systems

Forte Research Systems

Formedix

Phoenix Software International

ArisGlobal LLC

Castor EDC In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Purchase this Report from: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-120506/