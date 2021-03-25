Global Feed Acid Market Status Analysis 2019

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Feed Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new Research to its studies database.

Feed acids are inorganic acids, organic acids and other essential nutrients added in livestock feed, to improve its nutritional characteristics and preserve it for longer periods. Feed acid helps in better binding of the feed ingredients.

The global Feed Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Feed Acid market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF SE

Biomin GmbH

Kemin Industries Inc

Kemira Oyj

Novus International Inc

Nutrex NV

Novozymes Adisseo France SAS

Pancosma SA

Perstorp Holding AB

Provimi SA

Taminco NV

Yara International ASA

Market size by Product

Acetic Acid

Butyric Acid

Formic Acid

Fumaric Acid

Lactic Acid

Propionic Acid

Others

Market size by End User

Aquatics

Cattle

Poultry

Sheep

Swine

Others

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Feed Acid Consumption by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South , merica, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the global Feed Acid status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Feed Acid manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

