Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecasted period of 2019-2024

A Geographic Information System (GIS Software) is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display, and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software lets you produce maps and other graphic displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.

Of the major players of Geographic Information Systems, ESRI maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. ESRI accounted for 39.39% of the Global Geographic Information Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 23.36 % and 9.42 %, including Hexagon and Pitney Bowes.

In this study, the consumption region of Geographic Information Systems divided into seven geographic regions: In United States, total Geographic Information Systems accounted for 30.68%. In the Europe 21.30%, In China 21.21 %, In Canada 4.79 %, In Southeast Asia 2.77 %, In India 3.37 %, and in other region 15.88%. Among all regions, United States is estimated to represent the highest share.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-161868

In the applications, the Government & Utilities segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 85.63 % in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Geographic Information System Analytics market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3050 million by 2024, from US$ 2200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Geographic Information System Analytics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Geographic Information System Analytics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Geographic Information System Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government & Utilities

Business

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-161868

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ESRI

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap

Bentley System

GE

GeoStar

Zondy Crber



In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Geographic Information System Analytics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Geographic Information System Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-LPI-ICT-161868/

Focuses on the key global Geographic Information System Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.