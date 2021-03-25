Global IoT in Smart Farming Market: Industry Overview, Trends, Drivers, Applications, Segmentation, Key Players, Major Research Regions, Opportunities, Limitations, Challenges, Policies, Size, Scope, Types, Applications, Technology and Outlook to 2022
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the IoT in Smart Farming industry has also
suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four
years, IoT in Smart Farming market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of
20.39% from 980 million $ in 2014 to 1710 million $ in 2017, analysts believe
that in the next few years, IoT in Smart Farming market size will be further expanded, we
expect that by 2022, The market size of the IoT in Smart Farming will reach 3620 million $.
This Report covers the Major Players’ data, including: shipment, revenue, gross profit,
interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the
competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which
shows a regional development status, including market size.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment etc.
cover different segment market size.
Also cover different industries clients’ information, which is very important for the Major Players.
Cisco
IBM
KaaIoT Technologies
Oracle
Trimble
Virtus Nutrition
John Deere
Precision Planting
Accenture
AGCO
Auroras
CEMA
DigiReach
Libelium
Link Labs
Mouser Electronics
Postscapes
Pycno
SemiosBio Technologies
Senix
Senseye
Sensolus
SmartFarming
Softweb Solutions
Solution Analysts
Topcon Positioning Systems
North America Country (United States, Canada)
South America
Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)
—Product Type Segmentation
Hardware
Software
Services
—Industry Segmentation
Water supply management
Precision agriculture
Integrated pest management/control (IPM/C)
