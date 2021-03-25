Global Keystroke Biometrics Market: Overview, Size, Share and Key Players| AuthenWare , ID Control , Deepnet Security, BehavioSec , BioChec , Delfigo Security , KeyTrac , Omni Identity , Plurilock Security Solutions
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Keystroke Biometrics market for 2018-2023.
Keystroke biometrics is the detailed timing information which describes exactly when each key was pressed and when it was released as a person is typing at a computer keyboard.
Keystroke biometric technology uses two methods for verification of individuals: static and dynamic. Static keystroke biometric technology analyzes the characteristics of an end-user’s keystroke patterns only at specific times, such as during the login process. Dynamic keystroke biometrics provides continuous verification of an end-user throughout the time period of his interaction with the device. Static keystroke biometrics processes are typically used for accessing a database. Dynamic keystroke biometrics is used for accessing highly restricted and confidential documents, and the end-user has to remain alert at all times.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Keystroke Biometrics will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Keystroke Biometrics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Static keystroke biometric
Dynamic keystroke biometrics
Segmentation by application:
Enterprise
Education Sector
E-Commerce
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
AuthenWare
ID Control
Deepnet Security
BehavioSec
BioChec
Delfigo Security
KeyTrac
Omni Identity
Plurilock Security Solutions
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Keystroke Biometrics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Keystroke Biometrics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Keystroke Biometrics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Keystroke Biometrics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Keystroke Biometrics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.