Global Keystroke Biometrics Market: Overview, Size, Share and Key Players| AuthenWare , ID Control , Deepnet Security, BehavioSec , BioChec , Delfigo Security , KeyTrac , Omni Identity , Plurilock Security Solutions

Keystroke biometrics is the detailed timing information which describes exactly when each key was pressed and when it was released as a person is typing at a computer keyboard.

Keystroke biometric technology uses two methods for verification of individuals: static and dynamic. Static keystroke biometric technology analyzes the characteristics of an end-user’s keystroke patterns only at specific times, such as during the login process. Dynamic keystroke biometrics provides continuous verification of an end-user throughout the time period of his interaction with the device. Static keystroke biometrics processes are typically used for accessing a database. Dynamic keystroke biometrics is used for accessing highly restricted and confidential documents, and the end-user has to remain alert at all times.

Segmentation by product type:

Static keystroke biometric

Dynamic keystroke biometrics

Segmentation by application:

Enterprise

Education Sector

E-Commerce

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

AuthenWare

ID Control

Deepnet Security

BehavioSec

BioChec

Delfigo Security

KeyTrac

Omni Identity

Plurilock Security Solutions

