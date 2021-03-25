Global Livestock Monitoring Market is Expected to Grow with a CAGR of 15.76% in the Forecasted Period of 2016-2024

The global livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 714.69 million 2017 to USD 1,990.57 million by the end of 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.76%.

“Increasing size of dairy and poultry farms

is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of livestock monitoring market globally”

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are increasing size of dairy and poultry farms, increasing focus of technological advancements and developments for livestock monitoring, substantial cost savings associated with livestock monitoring management, and strong footprint in north america and europe market. However, some factors such as and lack of trained dairy professionals and technical know how may hinder the market growth. The global livestock monitoring market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as penetration in developing countries to offer significant opportunities for livestock monitoring, products, and intelligent livestock monitoring solution integration with iot. In the near future, the market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to and stringent regulations and high trade barriers. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the global livestock monitoring market.“Hardware: The highest growing component for the global livestock monitoring market”

On the basis of component, the global livestock monitoring market is studied across Hardware, Services, and Software. Among all these component, the Hardware is projected to hold the largest market share while the Services has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.“Milk Harvesting Management: The highest growing function for the global livestock monitoring market”

On the basis of function, the global livestock monitoring market is studied across Animal Comfort Management, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Breeding Management, Feeding Management, Heat Stress Management, and Milk Harvesting Management. Among all these function, the Milk Harvesting Management is projected to hold the largest market share while the Behavior Monitoring & Control has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.“Cattle: The highest growing species for the global livestock monitoring market”

On the basis of species, the global livestock monitoring market is studied across Cattle, Equine, Poultry, and Swine. Among all these species, the Cattle is projected to hold the largest market share while the Swine has the potential to grow the market with the highest CAGR in the forecast period.“On-Premises: The highest growing deployment for the global livestock monitoring market”

On the basis of deployment, the global livestock monitoring market is studied across On-Cloud and On-Premises. Among all these deployment, the On-Premises has captured the maximum market share while the On-Cloud has the opportunity to emerge with the highest CAGR.“Europe, Middle East & Africa: The highest growing geography for the global livestock monitoring market”

On the basis of geography, the global livestock monitoring market is studied across Americas, (United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and Argentina) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Italy, and Russia) and Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Australia). Among all these geography, the Asia-Pacific is showing the maximum growth in the near future with the highest CAGR while the Europe, Middle East & Africa is dominating the market with highest market size.

“Accent Advanced Systems, SLU: The potential growing player for the global livestock monitoring market”

The key players profiled in the global livestock monitoring market are Accent Advanced Systems, SLU, Afimilk Ltd., Boumatic, LLC, Cambridge Animal Technologies Ltd, Dairymaster, GEA Group AG, Infovet, Lely Holding S.À.R.L, Monnit Corp., SCR Dairy, Inc., Sensaphone, Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd., Telit, and Valley Agriculture Software.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the global livestock monitoring market.

2. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments in the global livestock monitoring market.

3. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the global livestock monitoring market.

4. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global livestock monitoring market.

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the global livestock monitoring market.