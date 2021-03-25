Global Medical Morphine Market 2019 Key Players, Share, Trends, Sales, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Medical Morphine Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Morphine is a pain medication of the opiate variety which is found naturally in a number of plants and animals. It acts directly on the central nervous system (CNS) to decrease the feeling of pain. It can be taken for both acute pain and chronic pain. It is frequently used for pain from myocardial infarction and during labour. It can be given by mouth, by injection into a muscle, by injecting under the skin, intravenously, into the space around the spinal cord, or rectally. Maximum effect is around 20 minutes when given intravenously and 60 minutes when given by mouth, while duration of effect is 3–7 hours. Long-acting formulations also exist.

The increasing prevalence of arthritis and cancer in geriatric patients is projected to impact the morphine market globally positively. The global medical morphine market is consolidated in nature owing to the dominance of few companies in manufacturing and processing. Morphine production is regulated by stringent regulation policies passed by several countries which would hamper its manufacturing. North America dominated the global medical morphine market and is expected to maintain its position in global market attributed to its increasing consumption in the U.S.

The global Medical Morphine market is valued at 11000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Medical Morphine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Medical Morphine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Alcaliber

Purdue Pharma

Pfizer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oral

Injectables

Segment by Application

Cancer

Arthritis

