Global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer Market: By Product, Region, Application, Industry Trends, Size, Share, Dynamics, Drivers, Opportunities, Key Players and Forecast 2018-2023

In this report, LP Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer market for 2018-2023.

Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an unsaturated ester, with the chemical formula C5H8O2. Methyl methacrylate (MMA) is an organic compound that is used principally to manufacture acrylic sheet, moulding/ extrusion compounds, surface coating, PVC impact modifier, etc.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Methyl Methacrylate Monomer will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

ACH Method

Isobutylene Method

Ethylene Method

Segmentation by application:

Polymethyl Methacrylate

Plastic Additive

Surface Coating

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mitsubishi Rayon

Evonik

Dow

Sumitomo Chemical

LG MMA

Asahi Kasei

Arkema

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

BASF

Formosa Plastics

Jilin Petrochemical

Longxin Chemical

Shandong Hongxu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Methyl Methacrylate Monomer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Methyl Methacrylate Monomer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Methyl Methacrylate Monomer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.