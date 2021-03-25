Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 93 pages with table and figures in it.

Adoption of innovative technologies in screening and diagnostic tests is projected to drive growth. The incorporation of multiparametric MRI (mp-MRI) can significantly improve the detection of tumor and also provide confirmation whether there is a need for tissue biopsy. In addition, market players are investing in research for the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of such tumors. For instance, there is a strong pipeline of products such as Tc-99m (Progenics), radium-223 dichloride (Xofigo, Bayer), ODM-201 (Orion and Bayer), which are in their phase 3 studies and are projected to enter the market in the near future. In addition, many generic products are likely to enter the market owing to the expiry of patents of the major existing products during the forecast period. Thus, these factors are expected to drive growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period. Rising awareness of such tumors would primarily drive growth. Governments of various countries in this region are playing a vital role in creating awareness through programs and online portals that provide detailed information regarding screening and diagnosis through PSA blood tests and DRE for male patients over 50 years of age.

The key players covered in this study

Johnson and Johnson

Astella

Sanofi

Ipsen

Bayer

AstraZeneca

Dendreon

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Zytiga

Gonax

Lupron

Zoladex

Decapeptyl

Eligard

Vantas

Casodex

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prostate Cancer Treatment Drugs are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

