Global Stainless Steel Flanges Market Competitions from Opponents Research 2019

Flange is a type of industrial flange designed to transfer stresses to the pipe to reduce high stress concentrations at the base of the flange. Compared with other types, Weld Flanges are known for their tapered hub and gentle transition from flange thickness to pipe wall thickness. They are deformation-resistant, and are normally used for high pressure, high or low temperature conditions.

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Stainless Steel Flanges can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Weld Flange, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 80.07% in 2018.

Another main kind is Blind Flange, for many companies, Blind Flange is attractive because of the market consumption. The Blind Flange share the rest 9.72% market share in 2018.

Slip-On Flange and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 10.21% in 2018 together.

Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Stainless Steel Flanges market are Outokumpu, Viraj Profiles Limited, Sandvik, Metalfar, AFGlobal, Bebitz, Melesi, Kofco, Core Pipe, Galperti Group, SBK, Maass Flange Corp, IPP Group, Arcus Nederland BV, Dacapo Stainless and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 61% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

According to this study, over the next five years the Stainless Steel Flanges market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1093.8 million by 2024, from US$ 925.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Stainless Steel Flanges business, shared in Chapter 3.

Stainless Steel Flanges market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications that illustrates the growth perspectives. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value, further adding the essential business analytics. Stainless Steel Flanges market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth enabling the Organizations to flourish with much exposure to the markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Stainless Steel Flanges market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Stainless Steel Flanges value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Weld Flange

Blind Flange

Slip-On Flange

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Petrochemical Industry

Food and Pharmaceutical Industry

Architectural Decoration Industry

Others

The Stainless Steel Flanges market research report completely covers the vital statistics of the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type for best possible updated data representation in the figures, tables, pie chart, and graphs. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for convincing market growth. The detailed and comprehensive knowledge about our publishers makes us out of the box in case of market analysis.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Outokumpu

Viraj Profiles Limited

Sandvik

Metalfar

AFGlobal

Bebitz

Melesi

Kofco

Core Pipe

Galperti Group

SBK

Maass Flange Corp

IPP Group

Arcus Nederland BV

Dacapo Stainless

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Stainless Steel Flanges consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Stainless Steel Flanges market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Stainless Steel Flanges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stainless Steel Flanges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Stainless Steel Flanges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

