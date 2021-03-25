Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Ventricular Assist Device Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 130 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Ventricular Assist Device Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Ventricular assist devices are mechanical pumps used to support cardiac circulation in patients who have weakened hearts.

A ventricular assist device (VAD) is an electromechanical device for assisting cardiac circulation, which is used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart. The function of VADs is different from that of artificial cardiac pacemakers; some are for short-term use, typically for patients recovering from myocardial infarction (heart attack) and for patients recovering from cardiac surgery; some are for long-term use (months to years to perpetuity), typically for patients suffering from advanced heart failure.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global ventricular assist devices market include increase in incidence of patients with heart failure and shortage of heart donors. In accordance with the estimates of the American Heart Association, approximately 5.5 million individuals are affected by heart failure in the U.S. In addition, in the U.S., approximately 670,000 new cases of heart failure are diagnosed each year. Moreover, it is estimated that in the U.S., approximately 5.7 million patients of age 20 are affected with heart failure, while 30% of patients are below the age of 60.

Some of the key applications in the foot orthotics insole market include Bridge-to-transplant (BTT), Destination Therapy (DT) and others. Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) segment accounted for over 52.2% share of total sales generated in 2018. Destination Therapy (DT) segment is another leading segment of Ventricular Assist Device market and it accounted for over 30% share of total market in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ventricular Assist Device market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ventricular Assist Device business, shared in Chapter 3.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/625010

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ventricular Assist Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.This study considers the Ventricular Assist Device value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

LVADs

RVADs

BIVADs

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT)

Destination Therapy (DT)

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Ventricular-Assist-Device-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

AbioMed

Abbott (Thoratec)

Medtronic (HeartWare)

Berlin Heart

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ventricular Assist Device consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ventricular Assist Device market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ventricular Assist Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ventricular Assist Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ventricular Assist Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/625010

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070(U.S)

+44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook