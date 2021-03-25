Growth of Braze Alloys Market Projected to Amplify During 2015 – 2025 | Future Market Insights

Brazing is defined as the process wherein a piece of metal is bonded to another piece of metal by use of a filler metal. This filler metal is termed as brazing alloy or braze alloy. The melting temperature of the braze alloys is greater than 450o C, however, this melting point should be lower than that of the work-pieces to be bonded. At temperatures above 450o C, the braze alloys or the filler metal melts and gets distributed in between the pieces that are to be bonded by means of capillary action. Brazing process for bonding metal pieces differs from soldering process in that the melting temperature of filler metal in case of soldering is lower than 450o C. Also, brazing process differs from welding process in that unlike welding, the metal pieces do not melt to form the bond as is the case in welding process. Brazing can be carried out by means of several techniques such as torch brazing, furnace brazing, induction brazing, infrared brazing and dip brazing, infrared brazing among the others. The most commonly used base metals for braze alloys are copper, silver, gold, nickel, aluminium and cobalt. These braze alloys are available in a variety of forms such as powder, paste, foils, tapes and braze rods & wires among the others.

Braze Alloys Market: Drivers & Restraints

Braze alloys market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. This growth in demand for braze alloys is expected to be effected by the growing adoption of brazing process over processes like welding and soldering for bonding metal pieces across a large number of industrial application. Some of the advantages involved in use of brazing processes is the relatively cost effectiveness of the process coupled with the fact that dissimilar metals can be joined together by means of brazing. Moreover, metal bonding by brazing involves relatively faster cycles and lesser scrap generation. Thus, the aforementioned advantages offered by brazing process are expected to result in a steady growth of global braze alloys market during the forecast period. However, the volatile prices of the base metals is likely to act as an impediment to the growth of global braze alloys market during the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-964

Braze Alloys Market: Segmentation

Depending on the type of base metal, global Braze Alloys market can be segmented into the following key market segments:

Copper

Gold

Silver

Aluminium

Others

On the basis of end use industries, global Braze Alloys market can be segmented into following key market segments:

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Construction

Others

Braze Alloys Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geographic regions, global Braze Alloys market is segmented into seven key market segments namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Request For Report Methodology : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-964

Braze Alloys Market: Key Players

Some of the identified major players operating in the global Braze Alloys market are as follows: