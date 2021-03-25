Healthcare HR Software Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – IBM, Cerner Corporation, Cognizant, Dell, Epic System Corporation and Forecast to 2026

Healthcare is a highly litigious and regulated industry. Over time, healthcare data has been created and accumulated continuously through patient records, radiology images, clinical trials and genomic sequences. With new technological advancements like m Health and Internet of Things (IOT), patients are now able to track their health data and share it with their respective physicians for any further remedies. The more data collected and analysed, the better medical insights gained.

With healthcare industry generating zeta bytes of data, big data analytic solutions aims to improve quality care of patients and the overall healthcare ecosystem. The market growth is gaining momentum with government initiatives for big data integration in the healthcare sector during recent years.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Big Data Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Big Data Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

