Healthcare industry is a labour intensive industry and requires strategic human resource management which involves managerial activities and tasks related to developing and maintaining a qualified workforce. Moreover, the increasing burden of diseases in the Europe and Middle East & Africa have increased the investments and expenditures for healthcare services, resulting in the expansion of the healthcare market into a billion dollar industry. Such prevailing conditions facilitated the development of Europe and Middle East & Africa healthcare HR software market.

The Europe dominates the European and Middle East & Africa for healthcare HR software market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector. Apart from this, increasing global burden of the diseases- cancer, asthma, besides others and increasing healthcare expenditure within the region have collectively boosted the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, availability of funds for research alongside huge patient population and government support for research & development drives the European market.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Paychex

Paycom

SumTotal Systems

SAP

Ceridian HCM

PeopleAdmin

CoreHR

Kenexa Corporation

Oracle

Ultimate Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospital

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

https://www.openpr.com/news/1532254/Healthcare-HR-Software-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Paychex-Paycom-SumTotal-Systems-SAP-Ceridian-HCM-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

