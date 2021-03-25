High Performance Barrier Films Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2018-2028

Global high-performance barrier films: Overview

Growth of high-performance barrier films depends on busy consumer lifestyle and constant demand for on-the-go and convenience products. High-performance barrier films primary function is to protect the product from moisture and oxygen. High-performance barrier films fulfills the increasing demand for barrier protection for aroma, flavor, UV radiation, carbon dioxide and chemicals. Food packaging accounts for almost 70% in the global high-performance barrier films demand. High-performance barrier films are manufactured using resins such as PET, EVOH, PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene), PVdC, polyamide, polyethylene naphthalene (PEN), aluminum and others. High-performance barrier films find application in industries including packaging, construction, automobile, electronics & electricals. High-performance barrier films exhibit features such as chemical resistivity, high tear strength and high tensile strength. Advancement in technology, particularly in fields such as pharmaceutical drug formulation, electronics, food processing. Technological advancement in high-performance barrier films has increased demand for protective solutions and packaging which improve the shelf-life of the product while maintaining low permeation rate and its integrity. The growth of non-food markets such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics and toiletries is much higher than food high-performance barrier films application. High-performance barrier films resin manufacturers continue to develop and improve plastic films and additives for packaging production.

Global high-performance barrier films: Dynamics

Rising demand for high-performance barrier films in solar PVs and semiconductor insulations expected to boost demand. Additionally, high-performance barrier films are used in food processing industry and pharmaceutical blister packaging, which is expected to fuel the demand during the forecast period. Over 65% of high-performance barrier films are used for packaging purpose. Growing application of chemically inert and flexible material for packaging food and beverages is likely to fuel high-performance barrier films growth. The rising consumer awareness for food hygiene and safety is expected to boost demand for high-performance barrier films.

Some high-performance barrier films manufacturers are adopting sustainability strategies by creating renewable cellulose-based barrier and biodegradable films. For instance Innovia Films and Sappi Fine Paper Europe have combined their compostable substrates – Innovia’s ‘NatureFlex’ and Sappi’s ‘Algro Nature’ – that provides a packaging solution that offers for either industrial or home composting.

The demand for food with a high quality and most importantly longer shelf life has led to the increase in the demand for multilayer film structures that can keep the food product fresh or consumable for several days. Recycling becomes a particular problem with multi – layer barrier films structures containing more than one type of plastic. As high-performance barrier films are difficult to separate and may hamper the growth.

Global high-performance barrier films: Segmentation

On the basis of material, the Global high-performance barrier films market is segmented on the basis of material in to:

Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polystyrene (PS), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) & Polylactic acid

On the basis of material, the Global high-performance barrier films market is segmented on the basis of packaging format in to:

Bags & Pouches, Stand-up Pouches(Retort & Non-Retort), Tray Lidding Films, Forming Webs, Wrapping Films & Blister Pack Base Webs

On the basis of material, the Global high-performance barrier films market is segmented on the basis of end-use in to:

Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Construction, Agriculture & Allied Industries & Others

Global high-performance barrier films: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the high-performance barrier films market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The US & Germany is expected to be a mature market in the high-performance barrier films market. While, India & China are expected to witness the maximum growth of high-performance barrier films during the forecast period mainly due to the changing consumer life style and the demand for packaging that increases the shelf life of the product. Emerging and developing economies such as India, Indonesia, and Vietnam etc. are forecast to grow at twice the rate of matured countries such as the US, Germany, Italy, France etc. and offer the lucrative opportunities for the high-performance barrier films market. GCC Countries and South Africa are also expected to experience an above average growth in the high-performance barrier films market.

Global high-performance barrier films: Key Manufacturers

Avery Dennison Israel Ltd, Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC, Cosmo Films Limited, Jindal Poly Films Limited, Perlen Packaging AG, Honeywell International Inc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Taghleef Industries LLC. & Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co