Hospital Logistics Robots Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Hospital logistics robots comprise autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) and mobile robot platforms. These are used for managing the flow of goods such as laboratory samples, food, pharmaceuticals, environmental waste, and laundry inside hospital premises.

One trend in the market is improvements in hardware-related works. The steady improvements in hardware-related drawbacks will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the hospital logistics robots market. Companies are steadily focusing on improving the hardware technology of the robots to overcome hardware drawbacks such as loss of efficiency due to non-productive time on floor or inability to recognize and categorize objects.

One driver in the market is increasing advances in technology. The analysts market research analysts have identified technology advancements as one of the primary growth factors for the hospital logistics robots market. Hospital logistics robots are equipped with advanced technology that drives their efficiency and effectiveness.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. This region witness steady growth in the hospital logistics robots market due to the strong medical infrastructure and extensive adoption of robots in hospitals.

The global Hospital Logistics Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hospital Logistics Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hospital Logistics Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Midea Group

Mobile Industrial Robots

OMRON

Savioke

Singapore Technologies Engineering

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automated Guided Vehicle

Mobile Robot

Segment by Application

Pharmacy, Laboratory, and Sterile Goods Delivery

Food Delivery

Laundry Delivery

Waste Transportation

Table Of Contents:

1 Hospital Logistics Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hospital Logistics Robots

1.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Automated Guided Vehicle

1.2.3 Mobile Robot

1.3 Hospital Logistics Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hospital Logistics Robots Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmacy, Laboratory, and Sterile Goods Delivery

1.3.3 Food Delivery

1.3.4 Laundry Delivery

1.3.5 Waste Transportation

1.4 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hospital Logistics Robots Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hospital Logistics Robots Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hospital Logistics Robots Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hospital Logistics Robots Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hospital Logistics Robots Business

7.1 Midea Group

7.1.1 Midea Group Hospital Logistics Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Midea Group Hospital Logistics Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Mobile Industrial Robots

7.2.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Hospital Logistics Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Hospital Logistics Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 OMRON

7.3.1 OMRON Hospital Logistics Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 OMRON Hospital Logistics Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Savioke

7.4.1 Savioke Hospital Logistics Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Savioke Hospital Logistics Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Singapore Technologies Engineering

7.5.1 Singapore Technologies Engineering Hospital Logistics Robots Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hospital Logistics Robots Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Singapore Technologies Engineering Hospital Logistics Robots Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

