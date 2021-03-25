Investment Management Software Market Outlook and Study on Segments, Competitive Landscape, Industry Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.

Investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities. And the Investment management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.

Investment management software is mainly used for three applications: SME, Large Enterprise, Personal Use, Others. And Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 92% of the global total in 2016.

The global Investment management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Investment management software sales will reach about 2392 Million USD in 2017 from 1214 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.

According to this study, over the next five years the Investment Management Software market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4520 million by 2024, from US$ 2390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Investment Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Investment Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Investment Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

On-premises

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

SME

Large Enterprise

Personal Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Misys

SS&C Tech

SimCorp

Eze Software

eFront

Macroaxis

Dynamo Software

Elysys

A.G.E.

TransparenTech

Riskturn

SoftTarget

ProTrak International

PortfolioShop

Beiley Software

Quant IX Software

Quicken

OWL Software

Vestserve

APEXSOFT

Avantech Software

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives