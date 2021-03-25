Investment Management Software Market Outlook and Study on Segments, Competitive Landscape, Industry Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast to 2024
This report studies the Investment Management Software market, investment (portfolio) management software is a type of tools to paper-free investment management activities.
And the Investment management software can be classified to cloud-based and on-promise type, and the cloud-based type is leading the growing market at present.
Investment management software is mainly used for three applications: SME, Large Enterprise, Personal Use, Others. And Enterprise was the most widely used area which took up about 92% of the global total in 2016.
The global Investment management software average pricing is influenced by the global trend because of competition and downstream cost controlling. The average price will be in decline trend if more vendors go into operation in the future. The Investment management software sales will reach about 2392 Million USD in 2017 from 1214 Million USD in 2013 all around the world.
According to this study, over the next five years the Investment Management Software market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4520 million by 2024, from US$ 2390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Investment Management Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Investment Management Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Investment Management Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
- SME
- Large Enterprise
- Personal Use
- Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
- Americas
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Middle East & Africa
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Israel
- Turkey
- GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Misys
- SS&C Tech
- SimCorp
- Eze Software
- eFront
- Macroaxis
- Dynamo Software
- Elysys
- A.G.E.
- TransparenTech
- Riskturn
- SoftTarget
- ProTrak International
- PortfolioShop
- Beiley Software
- Quant IX Software
- Quicken
- OWL Software
- Vestserve
- APEXSOFT
- Avantech Software
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
- To study and analyze the global Investment Management Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
- To understand the structure of Investment Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
- Focuses on the key global Investment Management Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Investment Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- To project the size of Investment Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.