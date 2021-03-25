LEAD-ACID BATTERY 2018 GLOBAL MARKET TO REGISTER A REVENUE OF MORE THAN USD 65 BILLION DURING THE PERIOD 2018-2022

Lead-acid batteries are the oldest rechargeable battery technology in the market which is widely used in various applications such as automotive, motive, and stationary applications. They are majorly used because of the cranking property of the battery which provides the power with short span.

The analysts forecast the global lead-acid battery market to register a revenue of more than USD 65 billion during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global lead-acid battery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lead-acid battery.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Lead-acid Battery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• East Penn Manufacturing

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• HOPPECKE Batteries

• Johnson Controls

• Trojan Battery

Market driver

• Increasing deployment of microgrids

Market challenge

• Declining Li-ion battery prices

Market trend

• The growing legislative support for battery recycling

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Automotive – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Stationary – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Motive power – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Legislative support for battery recycling

• Implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers

• Need for continuous power supply

• Increase in construction of data centers

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• East Penn Manufacturing

• EnerSys

• Exide Technologies

• HOPPECKE Batteries

• Johnson Controls

• Trojan Battery

..…..Continued

