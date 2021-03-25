Logistics Automation Market 2019 Global Industry Key Players, Size,Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Analysis and forecast to 2024
Logistics automation is the application of computer software and/or automated machinery to improve the efficiency of logistics operations. Typically this refers to operations within a warehouse or distribution center, with broader tasks undertaken by supply chain management systems and enterprise resource planning systems.
According to this study, over the next five years the Logistics Automation market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Logistics Automation business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Logistics Automation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Logistics Automation value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Warehouse Management
Transportation Management
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Retail
E-commerce
Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Honeywell Intelligrated
Murata Machinery
Knapp AG
Jungheinrich AG
SSI Schaefer
Mecalux
Vitronic
Beumer Group
Daifuku
Swisslog
Dematic Corp.
TGW Logistics Group GmbH
Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Logistics Automation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Logistics Automation market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Logistics Automation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Logistics Automation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
