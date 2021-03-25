Medical Sensors Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2023

Medical Sensors Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2023 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global medical sensors market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the medical sensors market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The medical sensors market opportunities and strategies to 2023 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the medical sensors market and its segments.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players of the medical sensors industry supply chain

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes major trends shaping the global medical sensors market. It highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2023) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2023) and analysis for different segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global medical sensors market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the medical sensors market size, percentage of GDP, and average medical sensors market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains each region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2023) market value, and the growth and market share comparisons of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa) and major countries within each region.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global medical sensors market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions –This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Innovations – This section covers details of the latest market innovations in the global medical sensors market

• Market Patents – This section covers the details of recent patents in the medical sensors market

• Opportunities And Strategies –This section gives information on the top opportunities across countries and segments and suggests strategies to follow to take advantage of those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Markets Covered: Diagnostics and Imaging, Monitoring, Therapeutics

Companies Mentioned: NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices Inc., Medtronic Plc, Honeywell International Inc

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global medical sensors market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2023, the forecast period.

The medical sensors market consists of manufacturers’ sales of sensors that are used in medical equipment and that convert various forms of stimuli such as biological, chemical and physical signals produced by the body into electrical signals for analysis.

The medical sensors market size reached a value of nearly $13.0 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to nearly $20.2 billion by 2023. Factors such as the rapid growth of emerging markets, rising geriatric population, technological advances and rising funding for research and development of medical devices globally are contributing to the growth of the medical sensors market. Restraints such as trade protectionism and complex clinical and regulatory standards will threaten the medical sensors market.

The diagnostics and imaging segment accounted for the largest share of the medical sensors market in 2018 at $6.2 billion. The highest growth is projected to come from the therapeutics segment, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.9%. This is mainly due to large number of diabetic patients globally and the use of glucose sensors in insulin delivery systems to monitor and treat diabetic patients.

North America was the largest region in the medical sensors market in 2018, accounting for 43.6% of the global total. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific. Going forward, the fastest growth in the medical sensors market will take place in Asia Pacific where it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.4%, followed by Africa where growth at a CAGR of 12.3% is expected. The USA is the largest country in terms of value in the medical sensors market. China and India are forecast to have the fastest growth, growing at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.9% respectively.

The market for medical sensors is fragmented. Major players in the market are NXP Semiconductors N.V., STMicroelectronics N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Honeywell International, Inc.

The best opportunities in terms of the $gain of the medical sensors market by 2023 will arise in the overall medical sensors markets of the USA and China, which will put on $2.3 billion and $0.6 billion respectively in annual sales by 2023; and in the global diagnostics and imaging market which will put on $3.47 billion by 2023. Medical sensors market trends that should influence manufacturers’ strategies include investing in sensors for wearable devices, adopting 3D printing technology to reduce manufacturing costs, collaborating with other organizations in the market to accelerate research and development programs and investing in sensors for MBAN devices.

