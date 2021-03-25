Metals and Mining Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2013-2022

The G8 Metals & Mining industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Questions Answered –

– What was the size of the G8 metals & mining industry by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the G8 metals & mining industry in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the G8 metals & mining industry ?

– How has the industry performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the G8 metals & mining industry ?

Scope

– Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the G8 metals & mining industry . Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.

– The G8 countries contributed $4,85,059.2 million in 2017 to the global metals & mining industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3% between 2013 and 2017. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $4,91,175.3 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 0.3% over the 2017-22 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the metals & mining industry, with market revenues of $1,45,923.1 million in 2017. This was followed by Russia and Japan, with a value of $1,13,044.2 and $95,520.9 million, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the metals & mining industry in the G8 nations with a value of $1,43,503.1 million in 2016, followed by Russia and Japan with expected values of $1,15,225.7 and $97,603.6 million, respectively.

– Compares data from the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia and Japan, alongside individual chapters on each country