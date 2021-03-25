Mining Locomotive Market 2018-2028 Top Key Players- Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mining Equipment Ltd. (MEL), Brookville & Others

Mining locomotives are used to transfer the materials and personnel in and out of mines. Materials transported typically include coal, ore and over-burden (also called variously slack, spoils waste, culm, tilings to name a few).

In early 1930s, locomotives were introduced for under-ground operation in coal mines. Following nationalization of the coal industry in 1947 the use of locomotives spread rapidly, doubling in the first year and after ten years the numbers in use had increased drastically. In the initial years, locomotives were be used on existing transport roadways. After nationalisation, reconstruction and construction often involved the newly approved horizon mining principle gradients in favour of the load. Since then the use of locomotives has been gradually extended to other parts of the mining.

Request to Sample of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9371

Mining Locomotive Market: Driver

New discovery of the underground mines is one of the key factors which are driving the growth of the mining locomotive market in developing countries. Furthermore, rise in demand for natural resources (such as coal, metals) will likely to spur the demand of the underground mines that in turn increase the demand for mining locomotive market. Also, high loading capacity of these locomotive would drive the demand for mining locomotive market

Mining Locomotive Market: Restraint

However, stringent emission norms related with increase in pollutions would restraint the demand for diesel mining locomotive market. For instance, the U.S. MSHA (Mine Safety and Health Administration) broadcast rules setting compliance standards for both underground metal / nonmetal and coal workers. As industry works to achieve compliance with these standards, mine operators are looking for feasible methods for reducing DPM (Diesel Particulate Matter) concentrations in their mines.

Moreover, nowadays vehicle based mining equipment are able to perform more efficiently and could go beyond to the difficult areas where earlier it was not possible for them to reach. As these equipment are able to crush and simultaneously processed the material inside the site therefore, it will in near future will substitute the demand for mining locomotive market.

Mining Locomotive Market: Trend

Now a days, unmanned electric locomotives is a trending opportunity for the manufacturers. As safety has become a major issues related with underground mining workers. Most of the underground mining sites are adopting this technology to sustain their market share for mining locomotive market. For instance (in February 2017), China ENFI signed a contract with NFCA Mining for the Chambishi Main & West Ore Body 500m Unmanned Electric Locomotive Transportation Project in Zambia. These locomotives are applicable to all underground mines, especially those with such special conditions as flooding, high rock-burst and high altitude. Moreover, unmanned locomotive transportation electronic control system is applicable to such complex working conditions as multi-column marshalling, single or dual-locomotive traction and bends & turnout.

Mining Locomotive Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of commodity, large tonnage hard rock mines (mainly gold, nickel, copper) and mines of coal dominate the use of underground rail in mining; with Central and South America, Canada, China and South Africa probably the major regions applying rail solutions. The Europe region will also register rapid growth due to the discoveries of new deposits & minerals in the region. Also, MEA is also projected to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Mining Locomotive Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the Mining Locomotive Market can be segmented into:

Underground Mining

Open-Cast Mining

On the basis of gauge type, the Mining Locomotive Market can be segmented into:

Narrow Gauge

Standard Gauge

On the basis of locomotive type, the Mining Locomotive Market can be segmented into:

Steam Mining Locomotive

Electric Mining Locomotive

Diesel Mining Locomotive

On the basis of material, the Mining Locomotive Market can be segmented into:

Coal

Copper

Gold

Nickel

On the basis of capacity, the Mining Locomotive Market can be segmented into:

Less than 20 tons

20 tons to 40 tons

More than 40 tons

Request Report for TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9371

Mining Locomotive Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Mining Locomotive Market across the globe are: Irwin Car and Equipment, CSR Corporation (China), Alstom SA (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Xiangtan Electric Locomotive Factory, Baoji China Railway Construction Machinery, Brookville, Trident, Mining Equipment Ltd. (MEL), AEG Power Solutions (Germany), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Bombardier Transportation (Canada), Jining Enwei Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd.