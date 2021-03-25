Offshore Wind Turbine Industry 2018 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2025

This report studies the global Offshore Wind Turbine market status and forecast, categorizes the global Offshore Wind Turbine market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

A2SEA

Seajacks

Geosea

Van Oord

Jack-Up Barge

SEAFOX

Swire Blue Ocean

Gaoh Offshore

MPI-Offshore

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Upto 1 MW

1-3 MW

3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Shallow Water

Transient Water

Deep Water

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Research Report 2018

1 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Offshore Wind Turbine

1.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Upto 1 MW

1.2.3 1-3 MW

1.2.5 3-5 MW

5 MW and Above

1.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow Water

1.3.3 Transient Water

1.3.4 Deep Water

1.4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Offshore Wind Turbine (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 A2SEA

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 A2SEA Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Seajacks

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Seajacks Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Geosea

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Geosea Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Van Oord

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Van Oord Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Jack-Up Barge

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Jack-Up Barge Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 SEAFOX

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 SEAFOX Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Swire Blue Ocean

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Swire Blue Ocean Offshore Wind Turbine Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..



