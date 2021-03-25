ORGANIC CURCUMIN GLOBAL INDUSTRY 2019 PRODUCT TYPE, SALES, SUPPLY, SIZE, AND CONSUMPTION FORECASTS TO 2026
Curcumin is a bright yellow chemical produced by some plants. It is the principal curcuminoid of turmeric (Curcuma longa), a member of the ginger family, Zingiberaceae. It is sold as an herbal supplement, cosmetics ingredient, food flavoring, and food coloring.
The most common applications are as an ingredient in dietary supplement, in cosmetics, and as flavoring for foods, such as turmeric-flavored beverages in the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. As a food additive for gold-orange coloring in turmeric and prepared foods, its E number is E100. Annual sales of curcumin have increased since 2012. The largest market is in North America, where sales exceeded US$20 million in 2014.
This report researches the worldwide Organic Curcumin market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Organic Curcumin breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Organic Curcumin capacity, production, value, price and market share of Organic Curcumin in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Arjuna Natural Extracts
Helmigs Prima Sejahtera
Biomax Life Sciences
Curcumex
Yangling Cuijian Bioengineering Technology
Synthite Industries
Herboveda
Organic Curcumin Breakdown Data by Type
by Form
Powder
Oil
Capsules
Tablets
Creams
by Product
Red Clover Extract
Licorice Extract
Reishi Extract
by Distribution Channel
Store Based
Non-Store Based
Organic Curcumin Breakdown Data by Application
Food
Healthcare
Personal Care
Organic Curcumin Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Organic Curcumin Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
