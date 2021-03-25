Particle Therapy Market: 2019 Share, Size, Growth, Sales, Competitive Landscape, Trends And Global Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

Particle therapy is one of the world’s most advanced areas of external beam radiation therapy applied to oncology. This technique saves healthier radiation tissue better than conventional photon therapy. These particles have more favorable physical intrinsic properties that reduce the intake dose to approximately 50% of the dose in a clinically relevant target.

The Global Particle Therapy Market is accounted for USD 790.45 million in 2017 and expected to register 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7000

The rising prevalence of cancer population, low risk of treatment induced disorders, potential for retreatment owing to low radiation dose, and rising number of particle therapy centers across the world are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rising R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players such as new product launches are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in December 2017, Advanced Oncotherapy plc announced that it secures the fresh funding of USD 46.75 million from which USD 37.5 million of funds coming from a new Chinese investor. The lack of adequate reimbursement policy and high costs involved in the establishment of these centers may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global particle therapy market are Advanced Oncotherapy PLC., Danfysik A/S, Hitachi, Ltd., Ion Beam Applications Sa (IBA), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., Protom International, Inc., Provision Healthcare, LLC, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

The market is likely to dominate by Americas during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer patients, rising government focused towards establishment of particle therapy centers for treatment, and well-established healthcare sector in the region. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector, coupled with increasing research and development. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to technological development, increasing adoption of advance treatment from developed countries, and favorable government initiatives for healthcare facilities. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global particle therapy market.

Segmentation:

The Global Particle Therapy Market has been segmented on the basis of type, product & service, cancer type, system, and application.On the basis of type, the market has been classified as proton therapy and heavy ion therapy. The market, by product and services, has been segmented into products and services. Products are further segmented into cyclotrons, synchrotrons, and synchrocyclotrons. Based on cancer type, the market has been segmented into prostate cancer, lung cancer, pediatric cancer, head and neck cancer, breast cancer, and others. The market, by system, has been segmented into multi-room systems and single-room systems. On the basis of application, the market has been classified as treatment applications and research applications. The pediatric cancer segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the particle therapy market, by cancer type, during the forecast period. Also, research applications to register the highest CAGR in the global particle therapy market during the forecast period.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The particle therapy market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada. The European particle therapy market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The particle therapy market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The particle therapy market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Browse Complete 85 Pages Premium Research Report Enabled with Respective Tables and Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/particle-therapy-market-7000

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

…TOC Continued!

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7000



About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]