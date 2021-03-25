Patient Access Solutions Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2026
Credence Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has published its latest research, “Patient Access Solutions Market 2026″, which gives insights into Patient Access Solutions in the Global market. The report determines the market size for 2018, along with forecasts until 2026. It is built using data and information sourced from exclusive databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis carried out by Credence Research’s team of industry experts.
Market Insight:
Patient access solutions comprise the use of components such as software, hardware, and services that offer healthcare IT solutions for doctors or healthcare professionals, hospitals, clinics, insurance payers, etc. The presence of regulatory compliance & government regulations in healthcare, and the globally surging patient base coupled with rising demand for health insurance is expected to majorly drive the market growth. In addition, extensive applications in insurance denial management, favorable government initiatives, declining reimbursement rates in healthcare, and increasing need to curb healthcare expenditure across the world is anticipated to support the market growth. On the contrary, the scarcity of appropriate IT infrastructure in emerging countries and high cost of deployment is anticipated to limit the adoption of patient access solutions over the forecast period.
Leading Players:
- Cerner Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Cognizant
- 3M
- ZirMed Inc.
- The SSI Group, LLC
- Optum Inc.
- CareServant BV
- ARBOR Technology Co., Ltd.
- Experian Information Solutions, Inc.
By Component, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
- Software
- Integrated Software
- Standalone Software
- Hardware
- Services
- Consulting Services
- Implementation Services
- Training & Education Services
- Other Services
By Delivery Mode, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
- Web-based
- Cloud-based
By End-user, 2016-2026 (US$ Mn)
- Healthcare Providers
- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Companies
- Others
By Geography Segment
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Scope
- The report presents the brief overview of Patient Access Solutions Market including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries
- The report features product description and descriptive mechanism of action for key products along with the products developmental history and major milestones
- Special feature on out-licensed and partnered product portfolio
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued projects
- Latest company statement
- Latest news and deals relating to the Patient Access Solutions products
Research methodology
The following research methods were used in this report:
- Desk study
- A questionnaire survey among specialty retail chains
- Analyzing statistical data released by the Federal Customs Service
- Desk study sources include materials taken from print and online media conference materials.
Reasons to Buy
- The report provides information about technology solutions needed for the implementation of Patient Access Solutions projects, and allows readers to make effective business decisions
- The report helps readers to strengthen strategic framework by understanding the business benefits to be achieved through Patient Access Solutions solutions
- The report highlights projected investment on Patient Access Solutions over the next two years. This will help organizations to allocate budget towards Patient Access Solutions implementation and business expansion
- The report helps executives plan their adoption of Patient Access Solutions by providing expected timeframes for implementation
