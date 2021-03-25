Plastic Waste Management Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

The demand of plastics is huge and every year thousands of tones plastics is made, in turn much plastic waste would be generated and needs to be dealt with. Plastic Waste Management is aimed to reasonably deal with the plastic waste in order to protect the environment and save resources. Plastic Waste Management can help reduce the manufacturing cost of companies by recycling the materials. The treatment methods include landfill, recycle and incineration. Landfill is the main method adopted and about 44773 K MT was treated by landfill in 2016.

Plastic Waste Management companies include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding. Veolia Environnement owns the biggest plastic waste treatment capacity and in 2016 Veolia Environnement dealt 1333 K MT plastic waste.

In future, for one hand the resources will be more and more valuable and the environment protection will be paid more attention on for another hand due to its unique characteristics plastics will be still well received and lots of waste will be made. So plastic waste management will be the important method to connect the environment protection and resource saving.

Global Plastic Waste Management market size will increase to 37800 Million US$ by 2025, from 27100 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plastic Waste Management.

This report researches the worldwide Plastic Waste Management market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Plastic Waste Management breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

Plastic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Type

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Plastic Waste Management Breakdown Data by Application

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Plastic Waste Management Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Plastic Waste Management Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Plastic Waste Management capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Plastic Waste Management manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Waste Management :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

