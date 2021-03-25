Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This report studies the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polyamide 12 (PA 12/Nylon 12) market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Evonik
Arkema
EMS-Grivory
UBE Industries
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Regular Grade
High Quality Grade
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Automotive Applications
Industrial Applications
Consumer Goods
Electronics
Others
