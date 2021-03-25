Power Boiler Market Research Report Segmented by Type, Technology, Fuel Type and Region – Global Forecast To 2022

The global power boilers market is set to growth at a compound annual growth rate of 4% during the forecast period (2017-2022). Power boiler is a type of closed vessel for heating water to a point where it starts converting into steam. The steam which is produced in the power boiler is then used for number of applications.

Owing to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in fast-developing countries, demand for energy is on the rise. Power boiler is among one of solutions, which is relied upon to meet electricity requirements. The growing investment in development of new power plant is partly influencing power boilers market. Emphasis is being placed on development power plant that product energy using clean resources or resources that are restorable. Power boilers finds find application in clean coal technology plant, natural gas plants, co-generation plants among others.

Rising consumption of electricity is one of the major factors expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Most power boiler-based plants that are currently in operation are power by fossil fuels such as coal or petroleum. With the arrival of sustainable and eco-friendly solutions to power supply, popularity of power boilers has taken a considerably hit. Cost of producing energy is plays an important role in determining which methods to be used for power generation. As fossil fuel prices continue to swell, feasibility of power boiler plants deteriorates further.

However, in developing countries traditional power plants such as coal fired power plants remain the primary source, which continue to drive the demand for power boilers. Coal fired power plants are extremely common across the world as they are on of oldest methods of power generation. The aforementioned factor is having positive impact on the power boilers market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of notable companies operating in the global power boilers market include Babcock & Wilcox, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Hangzhou Boiler Group, Alstom, Siemens AG¸ Thermax Ltd., Harbin Electric and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power System. A majority of the players are actively focusing on bolstering their research and development pipeline in to offer more superior products with additional features.

Global Power Boiler Market: Segmental Analysis

A detailed segmental analysis of the power boiler market is available in the report, which covers power boiler type, technology and fuel type.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into circulation fluidized bed, pulverized fuel and others.

On the basis of technology, the market has been segmented into ultra-supercritical, subcritical and supercritical.

On the basis of fuel type, the market has been segmented into oil, gas and coal.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC).

Asia Pacific is a key market for power boilers. In addition, the region has a significant contribution to global power boiler market in terms of revenue. The robust Industrial growth in countries such as India, China, Indonesia among others continue to provide an impetus to the market in the region. The power boilers market in APAC is expected to witness a healthy growth over the next several years. Regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to present lucrative opportunities for market players. Increased efforts to upgrade power plants and focus on development of power plants with clean technology is driving the market growth in these regions. Moreover, inclination towards use of energy generated from renewable energy is influencing the market.

