RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT SPENDING IN THE ROBOTICS INDUSTRY MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2022
The robotics market is witnessing a major makeover in terms of investments for both R&D activities and product development both through vendor CAPEX and equity funding. The rising investments is directly related to the growing adoption of robotic technologies in the industrial and service sector. The funding options for the established vendors and start-ups are governed by the level of innovation involved in the product and technologies. Apart from the investments made by OEMs and VCs, governments of leading robotic technology adoption countries are investing on robotic solution vendors to develop the accessibility of robotics for different types of industries.
The analysts forecast the global R&D spending market in the robotics industry to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% during the period 2016-2020.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global R&D spending market in the robotics industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, Technavio considers the revenue generated from the total investments in R&D in the robotics industry.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global R&D Spending Market in Robotics Industry 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ABB
• iRobot
• Yaskawa Electric
• Kawasaki Heavy Industries
• KUKA
Other prominent vendors
• Adept
• Ekso Bionic
• Honda
• Lockheed Martin
• Nachi Robotics
• Rethink Robotics
• Staubli Robotics
• Yamaha Robotics
Market driver
• Race for robotics patents
Market challenge
• Unbalanced global economic recovery
Market trend
• Development of collaborative robots
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
• Highlights
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Funding and patent management
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Market segmentation by entities
• R&D spending by entities
• R&D spending in robotics by robot OEMs
• R&D spending in robotics by venture capital
PART 08: Market segmentation by types of robotics industry
• R&D spending by types of robotics industry
• R&D spending in service robotics industry
• R&D spending in industrial robotics industry
PART 09: Market segmentation by end-user
• R&D spending in robotics industry by end-users
PART 10: Geographical segmentation
• R&D spending in robotics by geography
• R&D spending in robotics in APAC
• R&D spending in robotics in the Americas
• R&D spending in robotics in EMEA
PART 11: Market drivers
PART 12: Impact of drivers
PART 13: Market challenges
PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 15: Market trends
PART 16: Vendor landscape
• Competition business overview
• Competition financials
• Other prominent vendors
• Key takeaways
..…..Continued
