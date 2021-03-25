Research report explores the F-style Jugs Market: industry analysis by 2028

F-style Jugs Market: Overview

The consumers are demanding packaging products which offer extended shelf life and ease of use. Different types of containers play a critical role in the storage of food and other products. F-style jugs or containers are usually made up of plastic, are heavy duty and durable. F-style jugs are the optimum choice for holding water, chemicals, cleaners, and oil. These containers are rectangular in shape which makes them easy to store, stack and transport. F-style jugs are equipped with an ergonomic handle which make them comfortable for the consumer to pour content from the container. F-style jugs are generally made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or polypropylene materials which offers a blend of strength, durability, flexibility and resistant to corrosion. Also, F-style jugs are available in various sizes ranges from as small as 4 oz to as large as 5 gallons. This makes F-style jugs suitable for different types of packaging needs of industries such as chemicals & fertilizers, automotive, food & beverages, and others. The outlook for the global F-style jugs market is expected to be positive during the forecast period.

F-style Jugs Market: Dynamics

The rising need for storing and stacking of products for a longer period is catapulting the need for the global F-style jugs market during the forecast period. F-style jugs are made up of HDPE which make them ideal to store in a varied climatic condition with a low risk of leaking or cracking. Also, they are recyclable and environmental-friendly. F-style jugs are available in different sizes and can be custom made as per the need. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global F-style jugs market during the next decade. In the automotive industry, oil is an essential component. F-style jugs are suitable for the storage of such oils for the long period. The growing demand for vehicles indirectly contributes to the growth of the F-style jugs market during the forecast period. In F-style jugs, the handle is placed on the top of the container rather than at the sides. Their flat and molded side panels enable the expedient affixing of labels which helps in brand recognition at the point of sale. This makes them compact and easy to handle. Besides, the major advantage with F-style jugs is that they can be fluorinated which helps maintain packaging design, shape, and integrity. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global F-style jugs market during the forecast period.

F-style Jugs Market: Segmentation

Globally, the F-style Jugs market has been segmented on the basis of material type, capacity, application, end use and region:

On the basis of material type, the global F-style jugs market has been segmented as:

High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Polypropylene (PP) & Others

On the basis of capacity, the global F-style jugs market has been segmented as:

<100 ml, 100 ml to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml, 1000 ml to 2000 ml, 2000 ml to 5000 ml & >5000 ml

On the basis of application, the global F-style jugs market has been segmented as:

Oil & Lubricants, Water, Solvents, Food Products & Others

On the basis of end use, the global F-style jugs market has been segmented as:

Food & Beverages, Automotive, Chemicals & Others

Regional Outlook

The rising automotive, pharmaceutical and other associated industries in the countries such as China, India, South-East Asian countries and others are expected to drive the demand for the F-style jugs market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to drive the demand for F-style jugs due to high demand for oil, chemicals and solvents in the region. European countries such as France, Italy, and Germany among others are expected to fuel the demand for F-style jugs owing to their flourished chemical, oil and automotive industries. Overall, the global F-style jugs market is expected to witness lucrative growth prospects during the forecast period during the next decade.

F-style Jugs Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global F-style jugs market are:

Berlin Packaging, MJS Packaging, Qorpak, United States Plastic Corporation, Berk Company, LLC, Comar, LLC, Polycon Industries, Inc., LPS Industries, CKS Packaging, Inc. & Pretium Packaging Solutions