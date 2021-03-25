Rising Adoption of Paper Release Liners Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2028

Paper Release Liners Market: Overview

Labels and stickers play an essential role when a product requires identification with any symbol, word or idea. These labels and stickers can be kept unused for a long time without losing its adhesive. This is made possible with the use of release liners. Release liners are products made up of paper or plastic films that carry sticky substrate until its use. Paper release liners are made up of calendered paper combined with silicone to offer excellent strength. Paper release liners are compostable and recyclable and find useful applications nowadays due to rising environmental concern. Paper release liners can be used with different labelling technologies including adhesive applied, pressure sensitive labelling, in-mold and sleeving. Paper release liners are suitable for different substrates which make them a competitive edge over its plastic counterparts. Overall the outlook for the global paper release liners market is expected to be positive during the next decade.

Paper Release Liners Market: Dynamics

Tapes, pressure sensitive labels, and graphic arts among others are some global applications where the strength of release liner is essential for adhesive coating, converting and die-cutting. In case of labels, paper release liners are designed to perform in high-speed automated equipment. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global paper release liners market during the next decade. Usually, paper release liners are manufactured as single layered silicone liners and double layered silicone liners. In medical and hygiene markets, paper release liners are utilized for various useful applications including wound dressings, electrodes, transdermal patches, baby diapers and feminine care products. Besides, paper release liners are also used for warning labels, tire labels, barcode labels, stickers, adhesive bandages, interior design elements and indoor/outdoor notices among others. The adoption of innovative techniques for the packaging of food products is expected to push the demand for the paper release liners. Paper release liners offer recyclability and reduce carbon footprint coupled with rising consumer focus on reducing wastage. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the global paper release liners market during the forecast period.

Paper Release Liners Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Paper Release Liners market has been segmented on the basis of substrate, labelling technology, application, and region:

On the basis of substrate, the global paper release liners market has been segmented as:

Poly-coated Paper, Silicone-coated Paper, Glassine, Clay-coated Paper & Others

On the basis of labelling technology, the global paper release liners market has been segmented as:

In-mold, Pressure Sensitive, Adhesive Applied & Sleeving

On the basis of application, the global paper release liners market has been segmented as:

Graphic Arts, Medical & Hygiene, Industrial, Tapes & Others

Regional Outlook

The paper release liners market is expected to be dominated by Asian region owing to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and vendor in the region. China is supposed to be the manufacturing hub of the world due to the high rate of production in the country. Apart from these countries such as India, Malaysia and Indonesia are expected to offer excellent business opportunities in the next few years. North America region, dominated by the U.S., which is home to some of the major manufacturers in the world, is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of paper release liners during the next decade. Similar trends are followed by Canada market also. In Europe, the countries such as Germany, France, the U.K. and Italy among other developed nations are supposed to witness average growth in the paper liners market. The government in these countries is imposing the ban on the use of plastic products, which act as a positive factor for the growth of paper release liners in the region. Paper release liners market is expected to witness positive growth prospects during the next decade.

Paper Release Liners Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global paper release liners market are:

Fox River Associates, LLC, Loparex, Mondi Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M, Gascogne Group, UPM, Rayven Inc. & Loparex Holding B.V.