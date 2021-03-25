Rum (Spirits) Market in United States of America — Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Rum market in United States of America.

Rum — includes both light and dark rums. Rum is a spirit made from sugar cane. In the case of dark rum the drinks is characterised by the addition of caramel or by maturation in oak containers. In the case of light rum no colouring additives are present. Includes drinks consumed both at home and outside of the home.

Rum market in United States of America registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.33% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 7,153.14 Million in 2017, an increase of 0.74% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2017, when it grew by 0.74% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2015, when it fell by -1.40% over 2014.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012–2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Rum and its variants Dark Rum and Light Rum.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to United States of America’s Rum (Spirits) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Liters.

Scope:

– Overall Rum (Spirits) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

— Value and Volume terms for the Top Brands.

— Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014–2017.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Rum Market Overview

2 United States of America Rum Market Analytics, 2012–22

2.1 Rum Value Analytics, 2012–22

2.1.1 Rum Market by Value, 2012–22

2.1.2 Rum Market Value by Segments, 2012–22

2.2 Rum Volume Analytics, 2012–22

2.2.1 Rum Market by Volume, 2012–22

2.2.2 Rum Market Volume by Segments, 2012–22

3 United States of America Rum Market Analytics, by Segment 2012–22

3.1 Dark Rum Analytics, 2012–22

3.1.1 Dark Rum Market by Value, 2012–22

3.1.2 Dark Rum Market by Volume, 2012–22

3.2 Light Rum Analytics, 2012–22

3.2.1 Light Rum Market by Value, 2012–22

3.2.2 Light Rum Market by Volume, 2012–22

4 United States of America Rum Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014–17

4.1 Rum Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2014–17

Continued…

