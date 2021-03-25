Sales Revenue in the SCK Paper Market to Register a Stellar CAGR During 2018 – 2028

SCK Paper Market: Overview

Paper serves the need of every sector right from institutional, art & craft to industrial to meet various purposes and demands. Today, there are multiple types of papers available in the market to cater to different sectors. Among them, some of the paper types are recycled paper, handmade paper, newsprint, and mechanical paper among others that possess specific characteristics and applications. SCK paper, abbreviated for super calendered kraft paper, is one such recycled paper made up of wood pulp which is water, air and grease resistant. The SCK paper is made up by the continuous pressing and drying followed by supercalendering to provide a smooth and glossy surface. This paper finds useful applications in the food industry, art & craft, packaging, labelling and temporary interleaving among others. In art & craft, a characteristic of paper that catches the attention of an artist is its translucency. Usually, SCK paper is translucent until unless a die is added to make it opaque. SCK paper can be available in the form of sheets or rolls. The SCK paper market is supposed to witness a positive outlook during the next decade.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9116

SCK Paper Market: Dynamics

SCK Paper is supposed to ascend on the backdrop of compelling labelling industry, food, and other sectors. SCK paper is particularly used for labelling purposes. The smooth and glossy surface of SCK paper provides excellent printing capability for labelling and marking applications. Specialty tapes market growth boosts the demand for the SCK paper market due to its strength. Also, SCK paper offers an uncoated and economical alternative for a coated paper which is used for magazines due to its shiny and glossy finish. SCK paper meets the demand requirement of the publications. These factors are supposed to fuel the growth of the global SCK paper market during the next decade. In food service sectors such as bakeries and hotels, SCK paper is used for food packaging to provide an elegant display. In art & kraft, SCK paper finds useful applications. These papers are used for interleaving purposes. Photographers can use them to place negatives in SCK paper to prevent damage. These factors are supposed to propel the global SCK paper market growth during the forecast period. The factor which might hamper the growth prospects of SCK paper market is the availability of alternative paper type such as glassine paper, which also offers excellent translucency, possess more density and have very low absorption tolerance compared to SCK paper. Overall the SCK paper market is expected to attain favourable growth prospects during the next decade.

SCK Paper Market: Segmentation

Globally, the SCK paper market has been segmented on the basis of weight, sales channel, application and region:

On the basis of weight, the global SCK paper market has been segmented as:

<40 gsm, 40 gsm – 80 gsm, 80 gsm – 120 gms & >120 gsm

On the basis of sales channel, the global SCK paper market has been segmented as:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty/Departmental Stores, Online & Distributors

On the basis of applications, the global SCK paper market has been segmented as:

Labelling, Food Packaging, Art & Craft, Printing & Others

Regional Outlook

The SCK paper market is supposed to witness average growth in the U.S. It is attributed to the rising demand for labeling and marking solutions in the region. Similar trend are followed in European countries including France, Germany, the U.K. and others. Growth in food sector coupled with rising demand for labeling and packaging is expected to drive the demand for SCK paper in the region. China, India and other Asian economies are expected to witness more than average growth in the SCK market during the next decade. It is attributed to the growing trend of ready food products and people’s inclination towards arts is supposed to drive the SCK paper market during the forecast period.

SCK Paper Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global SCK paper market are:

Laufenberg GmbH, Cheever Specialty Paper & Film, UPM, Fox River Associates, LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Preksha Papers, Kruger Inc., Technicote, Karani Papers & Stora Enso