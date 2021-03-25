Satellite Insurance Market 2019, by AIG, Allianz, USAIG, Hallmark Financial Services, Marsh Inc, Chinalife, Travers Aviation
Satellite insurance is a specialized branch of aviation insurance in which, as of 2000, about 20 insurers worldwide participate directly. Others participate through reinsurance contracts with direct providers.[1] It covers three risks: relaunching the satellite if the launch operation fails; replacing the satellite if it is destroyed, positioned in an improper orbit, or fails in orbit; and liability for damage to third parties caused by the satellite or the launch vehicle.
This report focuses on the global Satellite Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Satellite Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Global Aerospace
AIG
Allianz
USAIG
Hallmark Financial Services
Marsh Inc
Chinalife
Travers Aviation
Malayan Insurance
AXA
ING Group
Aon
Precious Payload
PICC
Hiscox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ground risk
Satellite risk
Market segment by Application, split into
Business
Government
Military
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
