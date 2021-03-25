Social Media Security Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Sophos, Trend Micro, Symantec, Micro Focus, CA Technologies (Veracode) and Forecast to 2026
Social media security is the process of analyzing dynamic social media data in order to protect against security and business threats.
Every industry faces a unique set of risks on social, many of which have put organizations in the press or at the center of controversy. Whether it’s blocking targeted phishing attacks, protecting corporate accounts from compromise, fighting fraud or defending against scams and impersonating accounts, social media security is critical for modern business success.
This report focuses on the global Social Media Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Social Media Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sophos
Trend Micro
Symantec
Micro Focus
CA Technologies (Veracode)
ZeroFox
RiskIQ
SolarWinds
Digital Shadows
Proofpoint
KnowBe4
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Web Security
Application Security
Endpoint Security
Network Security
Cloud Security
Market segment by Application, split into
Professional Services
Managed Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
https://www.openpr.com/news/1532218/Social-Media-Security-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Sophos-Trend-Micro-Symantec-Micro-Focus-CA-Technologies-Veracode-and-Forecast-to-2026.html
