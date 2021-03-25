Tin Containers Market to Exhibit Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Tin Containers Market: Overview

In packaging industry, the use of metal is on a slow decline, the ongoing trend towards continuing reduction in the weight of packaging meant that more containers and packaging can be made from the same overall weight of the metal. Therefore, metal still remains competitive with other materials. In pharmaceutical and chemical industry, tin containers are enjoying significant share. Tin containers are generally made up of tinplate, a metal alloy consists of steel sheets coated with a thin layer of tin. Tin containers are available in variety of shapes, styles and sizes ranging from small collapsible tubes to large built up containers. In the market, tin containers are generally available in two variants namely – build-up containers and lidded shallow drawn containers. Other than pharmaceutical industry, tin containers are widely used in industries such as paint & coatings, beverages and chemical industries. The outlook for tin containers is expected to witness positive growth prospects during the forecast period.

Request Sample of Report with important Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9118

Tin Containers Market: Dynamics

The rising use of tin containers in paint & coating industry and beverage industry is expected to drive the global tin containers market during the forecast period. In the pharmaceutical industry, tinplate and tin containers are used for the packaging of pastille, ointment, powders, capsules and other products. Tin containers are relatively unbreakable, opaque, strong and impervious to gases, moisture, odour and microbes. Besides, tin containers are also resistant to both low and high temperature. These factors are supposed to propel the growth of the global tin containers market during the forecast next decade. Tin containers can be custom made as per the customers’ requirement. Also, tin containers offer excellent printability which helps in brand credibility. Though tin containers are being increasingly challenged by plastic and glass containers, the tin has a competitive edge over them in terms of their high-speed manufacturing and ease of filling. In terms of aerosols, tin containers have predominantly established themselves. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global tin containers market during the next decade. The factors which can hamper the growth of the tin containers market is the rising adoption of containers made up of aluminium, plastic and glass. Overall the global tin containers market is expected to witness positive growth in the coming years.

Tin Containers Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Tin containers market has been segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, application, end use and region:

On the basis of product type, the global tin containers market has been segmented as:

Built-up Containers & Shallow drawn Containers

On the basis of capacity, the global tin containers market has been segmented as:

greater than 100 ml, 100 ml to 500 ml, 500 ml to 1000 ml & less than 1000 ml

On the basis of application, the global tin containers market has been segmented as:

Paint Containers, Conetop Containers, Monotop Containers, Oblong/F-style Containers, Edible oil Containers, Aerosol Containers & Others

On the basis of end use, the global tin containers market has been segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Paint & Coatings, Chemicals & Others

Regional Outlook

North America region with countries such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive the global tin containers market during the forecast period. It is owing to the presence of global beverage manufacturers of tin containers such as PepsiCo and Coca Cola. Similar trends are followed by European nations such as France, Germany, Belgium and the U.K. among others countries with high number of food companies operating. These companies are expected to drive the demand for the tin containers market during the forecast period. China, India, and other South East Asian economies are supposed to witness lucrative demand for the tin containers during the next decade owing to high tin number of food processing companies in the region coupled with high production of tin in some of the Asian countries.

Tin Containers Market: Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the global tin containers market are:

Ardagh Group S.A., Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, Inc., Cerviflan Industrial E Comercial Ltda, Colep Portugal S.A., NCI Packaging, Jamestrong Packaging & Aryum Aerosol Cans Ltd