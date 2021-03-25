Transient Ischemic Attack Market expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2017-2023)

A transient ischemic attack (TIA) is like a stroke that is able to produce similar symptoms. Usually, these symptoms last only a few minutes and no permanent damage is caused. These strokes are often referred as ministroke, and a transient ischemic attack may be a warning. Favorable medical device regulation, the growing demand for diagnosis of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and increasing geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the transient ischemic attack market. However, the risk associated with surgical techniques and rising treatment cost and hospital stay may hinder the growth of the market to an extent. As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s new report, the global transient ischemic attack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Key Findings

On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is bifurcated into imaging technique and others. The imaging technique segment is expected to command the largest market share of 71.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into drugs and surgeries. The drugs segment is expected to remain highly lucrative and command for more than 59% over the review period. The surgeries segment is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of the age group, the market is segmented into 60+ years, 41-60 years, 19-40 years, and 0-18 years. The 60+ years segment is expected to command the largest market share of 40.0% during the forecast period.

The Americas hold the largest share of the global transient ischemic attack market and is expected to reach USD 761.9 million by 2023. The Americas dominate the transient ischemic attack market owing to factors such as availability of cutting-edge technology, high healthcare spending increasing prevalence neurological disorders, and increasing government support for research & development.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% over the 2017–2023. Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into research laboratories, diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment is expected to remain highly attractive in 2018 and beyond. This is mainly attributed to the increasing number hospitals and clinics that are offering treatment for transient ischemic attack.

Transient Ischemic Attack Market: Competitive Dashboard

Some of key the players in the transient ischemic attack market are Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (U.S.), Medtronic PLC (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), EnteroMedics Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), NeuroMetrix, Inc.(U.S.), Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.(U.S.), Electrical Geodesics Inc. (U.S.), Hologic (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherland), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Bayer AG (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Penumbra, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), LivaNova PLC (U.K), ElectroCore Medical LLC (U.S.), Cyberonics, Inc. (US), ImThera Medical (U.S.), and, Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Masimo Corporation (U.S.), and Esaote (Italy).

